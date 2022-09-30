The federal government has said the newly established Nigeria-Saudi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture will help promote trade and boost a partnership between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed disclosed this when the president of the Nigeria-Saudi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Engr. Ibrahim Usman presented the registration certificate yesterday in Abuja.

Mohammed called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Chamber to deepen the business relationship between both countries.

He commended the president’s effort to get the chamber registered, noting that his major objective was to change the narrative and ensure the relationship between the two countries should not end at Umra and Hajj.

He said the Chamber will create a bridge to make the two countries better for their citizens.

He said the traffic between both countries would no longer be seasonal during Hajj but now for business purposes.

Mohammed called on Nigeria to desist from looking at things from the point of religion, saying the business opportunities in the country are open to all.

On his part, Usman said so far, the trade volume between the two countries was about five million dollars hence, it was likely to increase over the years of the business relationship commenced.

He said it took the two countries 12 years to get the Chambers registered, noting that the delay has cost both countries a lot because there was no platform from which they could relate.

He lamented that Nigerians had not taken advantage of Saudi’s magnanimity by creating excellent windows of assistance to encourage bilaterally as well as to support underprivileged businesses in countries like Nigeria.