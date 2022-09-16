The September 30 Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elective Congress slated for Benin City, Edo State, may not hold following threat by a group of stakeholders to blow up the venue of the congress if their demands are not met.

The group in a letter dated August 7, 2022 and addressed to the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare and the president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, warned that many lives will be lost if the NFF go ahead with the elective congress as planned in Benin.

The letter which was signed by the secretary of the group, Dogogo Johnbull, read: “We write to ask for the cancellation of NFF Elections in Benin City, Edo State on 30th of September, 2022. This is so because of the atrocities committed by the present board.

“Embezzlement and fraud committed by the Amaju Pinnick led board with various cases pending at the ICPC and EFCC. “Refusal to carry various Players unions and so many stakeholders along in the intended elections.

“Blatant refusal to adjust the statute to accommodate all intending stakeholders to come to the board.

“In view of the above, we asked that the Elections be stopped till such a time all reforms are carried out.

“Refusal to adhere to our warming will be met with very serious consequence s, we will not hesitate to bomb and bring down the venue of the elections and blood will flow. Your agreement to the cancellation will save many lives.”

NFF, rising from its 77th Annual General Assembly in Lagos, fixed its Elective Congress to hold in Benin City, Edo State on 30th September, 2022.