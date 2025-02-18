The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched the Golden Visa, which would allow content creators to live and work in the country for up to 10 years.

The Golden Visa seeks to attract writers, filmmakers, photographers, digital storytellers, and influencers to establish themselves in Dubai’s growing creative industry.

The UAE Golden Visa grants content creators the right to reside in the UAE for up to 10 years with the option for renewal, provided they continue to meet the eligibility criteria, TravelBiz reports.

This visa differs from standard work permits, as it offers more flexibility and security, allowing individuals to focus on their creative careers without the need for a national sponsor.

To qualify for the Golden Visa, applicants must demonstrate a proven track record of impactful content creation, they should have received recognition or awards for their work in the creative industry, and must also show the potential to contribute to the UAE’s digital and creative economy, with evidence of consistent growth and audience engagement in their content

Individuals who hold a current UAE residence visa must cancel it before applying for the Golden Visa.

Also, sponsors of dependents must cancel their existing family members’ visas before application.

The application process for the UAE Golden Visa is managed by Creators HQ, the official endorsing entity.

Hereunder are step-by-step processes to obtain the UAE Golden Visa.

1. Apply: Applicants can visit the Creators HQ website and complete the online application form.

2. Receive nomination: Once the application is reviewed, successful candidates will receive a nomination email confirming eligibility.

3. Complete medical test & documentation: Applicants must submit required documents, including a passport, Emirates ID (if applicable), and a personal photo with a white background.

4. Print the golden visa: After completing the necessary steps, applicants will visit a Services 1 Center to process and print the Golden Visa.

5. Collect Emirates ID: Finally, the Emirates ID can be collected from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.