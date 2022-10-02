A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Emilda Health Development Initiative (EHDI) in conjunction with Attu Reachout Foundation (ARF), has expressed commitment to the development of Nigeria’s health sector and sustainable growth through medical outreaches.

The NGO disclosed this at Adu/Aiede in Owukpa, Ogbadibo local government area of Benue State during a medical outreah at the weekend.

Speaking to journalists at the three-day event organised by the both Foundations, the convener and founder of EHDI, Dr Millie Attu, said: “This free medical outreach will cover the screening against some common ailments such as Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Arthritis, Malaria, Cataract, and other prevalent health challenges.

“Furthermore, this program is being organised under the pet project tagged, ‘Youth and Women Improvement and Health Support’, as our organization has made very significant impact in various aspects of human life since its inception in the last 12 years.”

While on his part the executive director of EHDI, Paul Adole, said the mission of the Foundation was “To improve community development through health promotion, women employment, girl-child education, while strengthening participation in governance while its vision is to see empowered communities live in better health, where women and girls can reach their full Potential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adole stressed further that EHDI has contributed in the area of development by encouraging the eligible voters to get their PVCs.

Also speaking at the event, the Onomo of Owukpa, HRH Peter Agbo Abah, said: “We look forward to more sons and daughters of Owukpa land to do the same and replicate this type of gesture by Emildda Health, Development Initiative and Attu Reachout Foundation.”

The paramount ruler, thereafter, prayed for the founder and convener of the NGOs for more of God’s blessings upon their lives.

The head of the medical team, Dr. Millie Abah said based on their initial projection, they expected to attend to about 500 people but more than 1,000 people showed up on the first day of the event.

“On the availability of drugs, we came with so much drugs but the overwhelming crowd is really posing a serious challenge but we will do our best to attend to as many as we can and at the end of the exercise we must have attended to thousands of people surely,” Abah added.

Speaking further, Abah noted that the organization was facilitating impactful and sustainable growth and development in Nigeria and the Africa region.