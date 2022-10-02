The Big Brother Naija Season 7 reality TV show climaxes this Sunday night as the winner out of the remaining six housemates, will be crowned in the grand finale.

After spending 71 days in tbe Big Brother House, Phyna, Bryann, Adekunle, Bella, Chichi and Daniella have reached the last stage of the reality show and only one out of them will go home with N100million worth of prizes in this ‘Level Up’ edition this Sunday night finale on October 2, 2022.

According to polls, many are rooting for either the singer and songwriter, Bryann and the hype woman, Phyna, to win tbe grand prize but with all the twists and surprises in this edition, the voters may settle for another housemate.

Even without winning the grand prize of N100million (N50million cash prize and other exciting prizes worth another N50m), housemates like Chomzy, Adekunle, Bryan and Hermes are already millionaires, having won different games in the house, especially Chomzy who won cumulative N12.5m.

On Thursday, one of the riders in the show, Chizzy, won a brand new car in the ‘Innoson IVM Connect’ challenge. The housemates were told to find the letters making up “Innoson IVM Connect” from the pool of balloons.

Chizzy was the first to complete the task and given the key to a brand new Innoson IVM Connect car at the Arena and allowed to sit in his new vehicle.

This year’s sponsor was Pocket by Piggyvest and associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

The reality show has become a veritable platform to gain entrance into the dynamic entertainment industry and securing mouth-watering endorsement deals beside the in-house winnings by housemates.