A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and member of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Steering Committee in Taraba State, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has been named the new national coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum of Ex-Legislators in Nigeria.

The forum consists of former federal legislators and former principal officers of State Assemblies, who are members of the APC in Nigeria.

Hon. Nguroje replaces the former national coordinator of the forum, Hon. MC Sa’ad Tahir, who defected to another political party after the just-concluded party primaries.

Secretary of the forum, Hon. Patty Etete, said the choice of Nguroje was based on experience, subsisting zoning arrangement of the forum that guarantees fairness, justice and equity as well as the confidence that he would walk the forum into the national political equation of the country and also protect its interests when the need arises.

He stated that having already being a part of the Tinubu Movement, Hon. Nguroje will bring his contact base, influence and leadership skills to bear and to ensure that the noble group features in the scheme of things.

Etete stressed that members of the forum have a task to ensure the victory of the party at all levels, and urged all structures that had existed before the primary elections I the party, to collapse and support the APC flag bearers at all levels.

He explained that the decision to crown the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives was reached in Abuja on July 5, 2022 during the National Executive Committee meeting of forum.