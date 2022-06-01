Sovereign Trust Insurance (STI) Plc, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lagos have inaugurated the Project WASH(Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) initiative with the commissioning of a borehole, wash hand basins, renovation of toilets and water treatment plant at Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos Island last week.

Project WASH is aimed at providing education, awareness, and funding to supply clean drinking water and sanitation awareness in schools and among children in underdeveloped regions of the world, according to UNICEF.

In view of this and in line with the guiding philosophy of STI with regards to its CSR initiatives which is anchored on Health Safety and the Environment((HSE), the underwriting firm said, it identified a partner in Rotary Club of Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 and VGC and decided to put a smile on the faces of the staff and pupils of the benefiting school.

The commissioner of Education in Lagos state, Folashade Adefisayo, was ably represented at the commissioning of the project by an assistant director in the ministry of Education, District 1, in the person of Folashade Adewuyi.

Other dignitaries included; the president of Rotary Club of Lagos, Wale Agbeyangi; president of Rotary Club, Lekki Phase 1, Ifeoma Anieze-Corona and the president, Rotary Club, Victoria Garden City, Sunny Nwachukwu, among others.

The team from Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc was led by the executive director, Technical, Jude Modilim and the deputy general manager in charge of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Segun Bankole.

While commenting on the collaboration with Rotary Club on Project WASH, Jude Modilim stated that, the company was proud to be associated with the international organisation and what it represents globally in terms of creating enduring value for humanity.

He further said, the company will continually strive to give back to the society that provides the bedrock for our business.

While responding, the president of Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn. Wale Agbeyangi on behalf of other collaborating Rotary presidents expressed his appreciation to STI.