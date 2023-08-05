The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has mandated Aminu Bobi to act as chairman of the party following the resignation of the state chairman, Haliru Zakeri Jikantoro yesterday.

Jikantoro announced his resignation after the state’s working committee meeting of the party at the state secretariat in Minna. He said he was resigning based on personal reasons.

His resignation witnessed by the chief political adviser to the governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, was said to be part of the move to realign the management of the party to meet current political realities.

Jikantoro said; “I on my own humbly and willingly wish to resign my position as the chairman of APC, no issues or crisis, I feel I can add value in other positions in the future.”

He declared that he was quitting the party based on personal conviction after wide consultations for the good of the APC in the state, assuring to give his best to the party at any given time.

He explained that he had never had issues with the party executive or state working committee.

Consequently, the Niger North zonal chairman, Alhaji Aminu Bobi, was immediately nominated as the acting chairman.

Bobi said he would reposition the party for better performance before a special congress is held to usher in a substantive chairman.

Nma Kolo said there was no friction in the party, noting that Jikantoro announced his decision during a meeting with the governor, SSG, speaker and himself, adding that Governor Mohammed Umar Bago as leader of the party had accepted his resignation.