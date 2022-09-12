Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has described Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as a courageous and peaceful leader, as the traditional ruler marks his 70th birthday and 19th year on the throne.

The governor in his message, to mark the day said the Etsu Nupe is a true, loving, courageous, and peaceful leader whose immense contributions to unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society are reckoned with in the state, Nigeria, and beyond.

He posited that Etsu Nupe is a gift from God to humanity, saying that the 19 years of the reign of the traditional ruler has impacted positively on his subjects, having instilled in them patriotism and understanding through his bridge-building skills, widespread consultations, and reach, promotion of cultural values of the Nupe speaking extraction in Nigeria.

The governor also acknowledged the fatherly role of the Royal Father whose inspiring counsel has kept the government and non-governmental organizations on track especially as it affects decision-making and policy formulations aimed at promoting good governance.

The reign of Etsu Nupe in the last 19 years has brought about harmonious coexistence and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom. You are no doubt a gift to society. I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long”, he declared

Similarly, the Jikadan Labarin Nupe, Mohammed Baba-Busu, has described the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden in Bida Emirate, Niger, and Nigeria in general.

Baba-Busu said this in a message to felicitate the Etsu Nupe on his 70th birthday and 19th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

Baba-Busu said, “we are living witnesses that since the Etsu Nupe ascended the throne of his forefathers, he has become a huge blessing. saying ”he always wipe the tears of the poor and the downtrodden, both within and outside his domain. At his palace and anywhere the royal father visits for a short stay, one sees the deluge of people seeking his attention over one challenge or the other.”

He said Etsu Nupe is a “philanthropic royal father” who always attends to the people to the best of his ability and within the limited resources at his disposal adding that” this act of benevolence inherent in the Traditional Ruler is indeed a rare gift to very few mortals by Almighty Allah”.

“This has vastly endeared him to the people of his domain as the King’s benevolence depicts the unblemished sense of humanity in him, this explains the excitements and high spirits in the entire Nupe Kingdom as Abubakar and his subjects celebrate his 70th birthday and 19th year on the throne.” he Ends

Baba-Busu also stated that the Nupethe Kingdom has witnessed remarkable accomplishments leading to the precedented development of the Nupe race, Bida Emirate, Niger State and Nigeria in general.