Niger Governor Receives Blueprint On Development From Technocrats

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has called on people of the state in the diaspora to come home to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

Governor Bago made the call when he received a blueprint from a pressure group named “Technocrats and Professionals in Niger State” at the Government House, Minna at the weekend.

The governor assured that his administration would work closely with professionals in different fields.

“We are calling on Nigelites in the diaspora to come back home so that we can put our heads together and turn the table around,” he said.

Governor Bago who said the report of the group was in line with the vision and mission of his administration, disclosed that plans were underway to cultivate eight million hectares of land in the state under its One-For-One policy.

“Niger is on 76,000 square km of arable land and it means Niger State is sitting on over eight million hectares of land and we can do fishery, cultivate the soil for food and cash crops, and do animal husbandry,” he said.