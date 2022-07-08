Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as sad, the passing of the secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting(OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo.

The speaker said with Barkindo’s death, Nigeria had lost one of its finest ambassadors, adding that his demise came as a shock to many.

He said Barkindo had during his lifetime represented Nigeria on the international scene creditably, noting that his patriotism was second to none.

Gbajabiamila described Barkindo’s period as the OPEC secretary-general as one of the most momentous in the history of the organization.

While praying for the repose of the soul of Barkindo, the Speaker sent his heartfelt condolences to OPEC, the Nigerian government as well as the people and government of Adamawa State, especially the Barkindo family.