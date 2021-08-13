Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has so far refunded over 900 million Naira to the intending pilgrims who could not perform 2020/2021 Hajj exercise. The executive secretary of the Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, disclosed this during an interactive session with the media in Minna.

Alh Makun assured the public of the Boards’ readiness to serve them better, despite the cancellation of pilgrimage in two consecutive years. He further informed the public that the success story of the Board was a collective one undertaken by the staff, Board members and other stakeholders.