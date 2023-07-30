Petrol Subsidy Removal Already Yielding Positive Results, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigerians were beginning to experience the gains of subsidy removal on petrol, appealing to them to be patient and supportive because a rosy future awaits them despite the present sufferings.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made this known at the Gala/Award Night to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week in Abuja.

According to the President, the first two policies he announced during his inauguration, namely the removal of the fuel subsidy and the new forex regime, were already yielding positive results even as he promised palliatives to cushion the effect of the associated sufferings.