The Niger State government has reaffirmed its commitment to reposition the civil service for effective and efficient delivery of services to the people.

This was disclosed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the flag-off of the distribution of operational guidelines in civil service for local governments in the state held in Kontagora.

The governor who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said repositioning of the civil service at both state and local government levels would bring about efficient service delivery, transparency and openness.

The governor enjoined civil servants at all levels to continue to work hard with a view to achieving meaningful results in the implementation of programmes and policies of government aimed at uplifting the quality of life of the citizenry.

In her remarks, the head of service in Niger State, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, reiterated the commitment of the state government to transforming the entire civil service by providing the enabling environment for effective service delivery, training and retraining of the workforce to promote professionalism, accountability and transparency.