Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has assured of massive votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Governor Buni who disclosed this during the commissioning of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign office in Damaturu expressed appreciation for the level of preparedness in the state.

“I’m really impressed with the level of preparations I saw here, the campaign organisation here in Yobe State. Yobe is APC and APC is Yobe, so our people are on board, our people are busy canvassing for supporters, we will ensure that we reach out to all nooks and crannies of the state to ensure victory for APC.

“Nigeria has a lot to gain from the Tinubu/Shettima administration when elected,” he said.

He said at this moment of a dwindling world economy, Nigeria needs the “excellent combination and experience” of Tinubu and Shettima and charged the party members to remain united and focused for a successful outing in 2023.