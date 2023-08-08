Niger: Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation Calls For Peaceful, Sustainable Resolution

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has called for a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the political impasse in Niger Republic.

Director general of the foundation, Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar, made the call in a statement he personally signed, stressing that the foundation is outraged by the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Niger Republic. The restoration of civilian administration is essential.

The Foundation aligned itself with the mandate given to the ECOWAS delegation led by General Abdulsalam Abubakar and Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe to “engage all stakeholders robustly with a view to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger for the purposes of African peace and development rather than a move to adopt the geographical positions of other nations.”

It maintained that Nigeria and Niger have enjoyed a strong and mutually beneficial relationship characterized by shared boundaries, intermarriages, and extensive socio-economic activities. This relationship has fostered peace, cooperation, and progress in the region.

As Nigeria currently holds the position of Chair of ECOWAS, it is incumbent upon us to discourage any resort to military actions against a neighbouring state that looks up to us as a big brother. We must lead by example and promote peaceful means of conflict resolution, fostering stability and regional integration.

Engr. Umar said the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is committed to supporting efforts aimed at upholding democratic values, promoting peace, and ensuring the prosperity of the West African region and Africa as a whole.