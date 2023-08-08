OPS Lament Rising Cost Of Power Generation

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) are lamenting the rising cost of generating electricity to fuel their operations.

To this end, they disclosed that some of their members may be forced to shut down or simply relocate to other West African countries over epileptic electricity and other hurdles in the country.

Hence, OPS players are calling on the federal government to come to the rescue of the sector by creating a better and conducive business atmosphere for businesses to thrive to save them from folding up.

Recall that the World Bank in 2021, announced that Nigeria’s economy was losing between N7 trillion and N10 trillion to epileptic power supply.

Three groups out of the five groups under the umbrella of OPS, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association(NECA), and Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), expressed the pathetic conditions under which OPS has been operating.

On his part, the director general of NECA, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, noted that, unless more friendly steps are taken immediately, most members in OPS may be forced to close shops, adding that, “no gainsaying organised businesses are bleeding and continues to struggle for survival. To this end, we urge the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, suspend the implementation of the recently announced astronomical increase in Excise Duty and the introduction of new taxes and levies across board.”