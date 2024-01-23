Niger State government has dragged the three Hydro power generation stations and their operators to the Federal High Court in Minna demanding the payment of outstanding ground rent debt of N136 696 billion from 2017 to 2022.

The Niger State Internal Revenue Service in two separate writ of summons listed as the plaintiff while Shiroro Hydro Electric Plc, North South Power Company Ltd, Kainji Hydro electric Plc, Mainstream Energy Solutions are listed as defendants.

Also joined as defendants are the Federal Ministry of Power and the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company.

In the statement of claim, the state government through the service is demanding N111, 725, 207, 100 ground rent payment from Kainji Hydro electric Plc and N21, 970, 920, 100 from Shiroro Hydro Electric Plc.

The government also prayed the court for “an order directing the defendants to pay to the plaintiff an interest on the judgement sum at the rate of 10 per cent per annum till same is liquidated”.

The internal revenue service also sought for an order of the court directing the defendants to pay the cost of litigation as it may be assessed by the court.

The trial judge of Federal High Court 2 Minna, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige has adjourned the matters to February 19, 2023 to enable service on the defendants.