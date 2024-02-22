Nigeria’s quest for enduring security and stability received a boost recently with the investment of the UK Government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) of more than £300 million in Africa last year.

Minister of State in the UK Cabinet Office, Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe, who visited Nigeria to cement the UK-Nigeria partnership, said it is aimed at delivering programmes and peacekeeping to bolster African nations’ stability to the benefit of people in Africa and the UK.

It is believed that the fund is making a massive impact in Nigeria as the two countries are tackling shared security challenges in West Africa, particularly the threat posed by cyber-attacks.

The visit comes days after the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership talks where the two countries reached agreements on cybersecurity, defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, human rights and civil-military cooperation.

The UK and Nigeria’s cooperation on regional threats to stability included the contribution from the UK to UN efforts to stabilise communities in the Lake Chad Basin after a decade of violence by extremist groups.

Speaking in Abuja Minister of State Baroness Neville-Rolfe said. “The United Kingdom and Nigeria are firm security and economic partners. I am proud that, through the CSSF, the UK has been able to play such a valuable role in bolstering Nigeria’s security.

“Investment in Nigeria and the broader region has been instrumental in tackling some important challenges, from drug smuggling to cybercrime and human displacement. These challenges are transnational, so by supporting our partners in Nigeria and West Africa we are also helping to safeguard people in the UK.

“Closer collaboration is vital in ensuring we can respond to threats and to promote a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace, which is why the UK and Nigeria recently committed to working more closely together to tackle cybercrime.

“As the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria’s stability and security is vital to the security of the wider region and the UK. I look forward to our partnership strengthening as we continue to work together on shared challenges in the years ahead.”

In his remarks the British High Commission to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, said “I am delighted that the UK/Nigeria partnership continues to grow stronger, including on important issues of security and stability. The UK will remain a committed friend, working with the Nigerian Government to respond effectively to domestic and regional security challenges.