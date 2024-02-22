USE A RIDESHARE APP

Working for a rideshare app can be a good way to make money. Weekends, nights and morning rush hour are the busiest times and often pay the most because “surge pricing” is present.

WORK WITH A FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE

If you aren’t interested in driving for strangers, becoming a food delivery service driver might be a better opportunity. Like ridesharing apps, get notifications to pick up and then drop off food.

SHOP FOR GROCERIES

Along the same line as food delivery, you can shop and deliver groceries. Instacart and Shipt are two well-respected options, and DoorDash also now offers grocery deliveries.

WRAP YOUR CAR WITH ADVERTISING

If you don’t mind your car being a moving billboard, sign up with a car advertising company to cover your car with advertising. You’ll get paid while you’re doing your regular driving.

HELP MOVE LARGE OBJECTS

If you own a pickup truck or SUV, you can put it to work by transporting large items that don’t fit in other people’s cars. You can do this if you’re registered with a service like Uber, but a better option is a company like TaskRabbit.

RENT YOUR VEHICLE OUT

If your car is collecting dust in the garage, renting it out can be a great way to make money back on an asset that isn’t being used. Services include Turo, Getaround and HyreCar. However, there’s no guarantee that a renter will treat your vehicle with respect.

OPERATE AS A SHUTTLE SERVICE

HopSkipDrive is a transportation service for children. You can earn up to $40 per hour plus bonuses as a Care Driver and set your own work schedule.