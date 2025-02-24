The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the reversal of its previous suspension of the 4% Free-on-Board (FOB) charge on imports, affecting all declarations made during the initial implementation period.

The NCS, in a press release issued on Monday, stated that the decision to rescind the import declarations was taken to ensure clarity, maintain consistency in operations, and prevent any disruptions in the clearance process.

Importers, Customs agents, and other stakeholders impacted by the suspension have been instructed to recapture their declarations to continue with the clearance of their goods.

“Sequel to the earlier press release announcing the suspension of the 4% FOB charge on imports, the Nigeria Customs Service wishes to inform stakeholders that all import declarations made during the initial implementation period have been cancelled,” the statement read.

The NCS emphasised the need for prompt recapture of the entries through its designated processing platforms. The Service has assured all affected stakeholders that necessary support will be provided to ease the transition. Customs Commands nationwide have been directed to assist importers and agents, addressing any concerns or challenges they may face during this period.

This measure comes as part of the NCS’s ongoing effort to align with government fiscal policies and ensure smooth Customs operations. The NCS also stressed that it remains committed to being a public-centric institution that upholds transparency and efficiency in its service delivery.

Under the leadership of Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS continues to foster open communication with stakeholders, offering clarification on customs-related matters. Traders are encouraged to take swift action to recapture their declarations to avoid further delays in the clearance of their goods.

The decision is seen as a critical step towards ensuring the effective implementation of the Customs Service Act 2023, which aims to streamline operations and improve Nigeria’s trade facilitation processes. Stakeholders are urged to comply with the new instructions to prevent any disruptions to the importation of goods into the country.

The NCS said it remains steadfast in its resolve to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders, making efforts to create an enabling environment for smooth trade facilitation across the country.