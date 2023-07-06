Nigeria Is Safe For Foreign Investors, Says Akpabio 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, assured foreign investors of the safety of their investments in Nigeria, just as he restated the commitment of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu, to providing conducive business environment for foreign investors in the country.

Senator Akpabio stated this in his office while receiving in courtesy the Jampur International Group FZE, led by the CEO, Mohanmed Shafiq.

According to Akpabio, “I welcome you on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria is very safe and ready for investors. I am aware you are already investing in Nigeria in the area of mining, power and trading. Thank you for employing Nigerians in your companies.”

Speaking further, Akpabio noted that the decision of the Federal Government to put in place a single rate for foreign exchange was a deliberate attempt by the government to further assure foreign investors of the safety of their investments anywhere in the country.

“The current administration has been able to normalize our foreign exchange rate by having only one window. Investing in Nigeria is worth the while because of the returns in investments based on our population of over 200 million and the land mass.

“The President is ready to ensure that people get value for their investments, himself being a strong businessman. He has a track record of achievements in Lagos State when he was the governor. Lagos today, has become one of the largest economy in Africa because of the foundation he laid,” he added.