The Nigerian government has expressed its willingness to explore areas of partnership with South Korea to address its energy challenges.

The minister of state, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba gave the hint while receiving a delegation led by the president of Korea-Africa Foundation, Lyeo Woon-ki in his office in Abuja.

Jedy-Agba at the parley restated the President Mohammadu Buhari readiness to explore and learn from Korea experience by seeking areas of cooperation in addressing the nation’s energy problems.

According to him, Nigeria is committed to the United Nations plan to transform global energy sector from fossil-based to zero carbon by 2060, the current administration he said was investing heavily on renewable energy sector.

“We are happy to receive you to Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country and we are open to partnerships and cooperations that will help us improve in different sectors.

“Korea and Nigeria have good working relationship in different sectors of our economy.

“In the power sector, we have a number of Korea organizations we’re working with to address our power challenges.

“We’re hoping that this visit will open up more opportunities for us to strengthen our ties”.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Woon-ki said that the purpose of his visit was to familiarise with the ministry and to have an insight into the the power sector with a view to exploring possible areas of partnership.

He said that “I’m pleased to be in Nigeria to share what we do in the Korea/Africa Foundation.

Since its establishment, we’ve been working with Africa diplomats to organize seminars, workshops and conferences to discuss issues affecting Africa.

“We’re particularly interested in working with your country to address her energy crisis.

Energy he noted further is key to everything, saying many sectors depend on energy to thrive.

“The major problems of some Africa countries is energy.

“So, we want to see how we can work more closely to tackle the problems because every process to addressing energy challenges is important”.

Woon-ki had in his entourage His Excellency, KZM Young-Chae, South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Kim, Won-nyung, Director of Korea/Africa Foundation and Ms. Son Eunkyung, Second Secretary of South Korea embassy.Energy: Nigeria-Korea to explore areas of partnerships