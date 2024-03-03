Nigeria has commiserated with the government and people of Tanzania over the passing of former president Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

This was disclosed in a statement issued at the weekend by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, saying the former leader who died on Thursday was a true African statesman.

“The late president, an African elder statesman, will be remembered as an astute and influential politician who contributed significantly to laying the foundation for Tanzania’s economic development.

“Nigeria stands with Tanzania in this period of grief. May the soul of the departed former president rest in peace and may God grant the bereaved family, the government and good people of the United Republic of Tanzania the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement said.

Mwinyi had been hospitalised in London in November last year before returning to continue treatment in Dar es Salaam, Hassan said. Tanzania will observe seven days of mourning with national flags flown at half-mast.