Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Akwa Ibom State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Udom Emmanuel, has said the next president of Nigeria must have deep knowledge of the economy.

He made the assertion in Lagos at the weekend through former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswan, who is the chairman of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council

Governor Emmanuel therefore urged Nigerians to vote for someone who has sound knowledge of the economy as next president in 2023.

The presidential hopeful said the country’s economic downturn had given rise to a fast-declining purchasing power of the Nigerians as a result of the dwindling value of the Naira.

In an interaction with journalists in Lagos, Emmanuel said purposeful leadership is highly needed in the country to revamp the economy.

According to Suswam, “Nigeria needs someone like Governor Udom Emmanuel. He understands the economy of this country, and has the basis, because what has bedeviled us in the past is that the leadership of this country does not have basic economic knowledge, they only have lieutenants, it has always been this president is good but does not have good people, good lieutenants.

“If we have someone sound and knows what he is going into, there will be no need for a lieutenant to come and bamboozle you with stories that will not be good for you, the country but for their own interest.

“So in Udom Emmanuel, you have a man who has worked in the private sector, who did very well in the banking sector, crossed over to the public sector, became the secretary to the state government (SSG) of Akwa Ibom State and eventually the governor of the state.

“He has done wonderfully well. Based on his achievements in Akwa Ibom, he has demonstrated that he has the capacity to lead this country very well, if at the state level he can do some of the things the national level has not been able to do, it then means if he controls national policy, this country will be a changed nation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suswan pointed out that Emmanuel’s campaign is not going around the usual politicking where people talk about rotational presidency, zoning.

“Rather, he is presenting himself as someone who has competence, who merits being there. He is contesting because he has what it takes for Nigerians to consider him as their leader,” he said.

He lamented that Nigerians in the past had leaned heavily on primordial sentiments revolving around ethnic cleavages, making people believe that the only way they can benefit from the proverbial national cake is to install one of their own in power.

The chairman Senate Committee on Power added that Udom is a highly detribalised Nigerian who had worked with a lot of people from diverse backgrounds and lived above board.

‘’Udom Emmanuel’s campaign is about revamping the economy of this country. You know that our economy is completely in shambles and if you have a president who people will come and do presentations for and cannot really appreciate and decipher what they are talking about, with high monetary policy, it has a ripple effect on the economy,’’ he said.