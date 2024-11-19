Nigeria has strengthened its position as a top source of international students in the United States, ranking seventh globally and maintaining its status as the leading African country sending students to American colleges and universities.

This was revealed in the 2024 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released during International Education Week.

According to the report, 20,029 Nigerian students enrolled in US institutions for the 2023/2024 academic year, representing a 13.5% increase from the previous year.

Nigerian students account for a significant portion of the record-breaking 1,126,690 international students currently studying in the US, the highest in the report’s 75-year history.

The US Embassy, in a statement on Tuesday, highlighted the important role Nigerian students play in enriching the academic and cultural environment of American universities.

“Nigeria, with 20,029 students, reinforces its position as the top sending country from Africa and the seventh largest globally,” the statement read. “More than 55% of Nigerian students in the US are pursuing graduate-level studies, a testament to their academic excellence and commitment to higher education.”

The report also emphasised Sub-Saharan Africa’s rapid growth in international student mobility, with a 13% increase for the 2023/2024 academic year, following an 18% rise in the previous year. This makes the region the fastest-growing in terms of student migration for the second consecutive year.

“The influx of Nigerian students is a testament to the robust educational ties between the US and Nigeria,” the report stated.

The steady growth in Nigerian student enrolment reflects not only the high demand for US education but also the strong diplomatic and educational ties between the two nations. These connections are further strengthened by educational exchanges that promote mutual understanding and global collaboration.

Published by the Institute of International Education in partnership with the US Department of State, the Open Doors Report remain a leading benchmark for global educational exchange.