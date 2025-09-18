Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to the success of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, a landmark achievement in global fisheries management.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu emphasised that Nigeria—the second African nation to ratify the agreement—is eager to harness the WTO Fish Fund as a strategic tool to strengthen maritime protection and enhance the livelihoods of small-scale fishers.

Kalu made these remarks during the 55th Session of the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (PCWTO), which is currently held at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

He highlighted that Nigeria’s domestic fish subsidies are largely beneficial, focusing on small-scale fishers and aquaculture.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that for the WTO Fish Fund to effectively address IUU fishing, it must be more than a technical assistance fund: it needs to be a strategic investment vehicle.

Kalu also sought clarity on how the Fish Fund will be deployed with the speed, scale, and focus required to deliver tangible results for highly vulnerable regions like West Africa, particularly Nigeria.

He inquired about how the Fund’s processes can be made agile and free from bureaucratic burdens to translate the agreement’s promise into protected waters and secure livelihoods for Nigerians.

By addressing the considerations, the Deputy Speaker deeply believes that Nigeria can significantly benefit from the WTO Fish Fund.

He said that the effective deployment of the Fund could enhance Nigeria’s capacity to combat IUU fishing, protect its waters, and secure livelihoods for its people, particularly small-scale fishers and others in aquaculture.

Kalu added that a focus on strategic investment and agility in fund processes is expected to yield tangible results in safeguarding Nigeria’s fisheries’ resources and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

He said: “Director-General, the entry into force of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies is a landmark achievement, and as the second African nation to ratify it, Nigeria is fully committed to its success. Our analysis shows Nigeria’s domestic fish subsidies are already largely beneficial, focusing on small-scale fishers and aquaculture.

“The WTO Fish Fund is a significant tool to address this, but for it to be effective, it must be more than a technical assistance fund; it must be a strategic investment vehicle.

“My questions are: How will you ensure that the Fish Fund is deployed with the speed, scale, and focus required to deliver tangible results for highly vulnerable regions like West Africa, particularly Nigeria; How can we ensure the Fund’s processes are agile and not burdened by bureaucracy, so that we can translate the promise of this agreement into the reality of protected waters and secure livelihoods for our people”?

Speaking earlier on the theme for the parliamentary session, “Promoting multilateralism through digital trade: What role for parliaments,” the Deputy Speaker commended the leadership of the WTO, led by its Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for an all-inclusive approach, however proposing partnerships with other world bodies.

“This is an opportunity to link the discussion to concrete legislative action. First, it would be remiss not to begin by extending sincere appreciation to the WTO and the Public Forum organising team.

Their thoughtfulness in curating the agenda for this year’s Forum is evident and commendable. We have noted a significant and welcome increase in Africa-centric sessions, such as those focused on unlocking Africa’s trade potential, mapping digital trade in the context of the AfCFTA, and exploring climate-resilient trade for the continent.

“Furthermore, including a broader range of African speakers, especially from the technical and private sectors, is a crucial step forward. This ensures that the global discourse is not just about Africa, but is actively shaped by African innovators, entrepreneurs, and experts.

“This inclusivity will undoubtedly deepen the global understanding of African perspectives and ensure that discussions on trade are grounded in the continent’s realities and priorities.

“Building on this positive momentum and the theme of our own session, it is vital that we move from dialogue to tangible outcomes. To that end, I

Suggest that the PCWTO, in partnership with organisations like UNCTAD and the International Trade Centre (ITC), develop a “Model Digital Trade

Legislative Toolkit” for developing country parliaments. This toolkit would provide best-practice templates and policy options to help legislators craft pro-development digital economy laws interoperable with regional and global frameworks.

“This would be a concrete, impactful outcome that demonstrates the PCWTO’s value by empowering parliaments to translate these important conversations into national action”, he said.

Kalu further proposed creating a “PCWTO Africa Caucus” to harmonize African parliamentary positions before major WTO events, saying it would transform the PCWTO from a forum for discussion into a platform for coordinated political action.

He also advocated for a formalised relationship between the PCWTO and regional parliamentary bodies, such as the ECOWAS and the Pan-African Parliament, stressing that this development would ensure policy coherence between continental integration efforts like the AfCFTA and global trade rules.

Speaking on legislative tracking, the Deputy Speaker further proposed a mechanism where PCWTO members report on implementing conference outcomes in their national parliaments, either through committee hearings, legislative questions to ministers, or new legislation.