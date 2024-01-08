The Nigeria eSports Federation has announced that it has secured the hosting rights for the 42 African nations, slated for March. This event will serve as the inaugural qualifiers for the 2024 eSports World Cup, set to be held in China.

Agbor Ayuk, Chairman of the Nigeria eSports Federation, revealed this during an interview with journalists in Calabar on Monday.

Ayuk noted the federation’s collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Nigeria Universities Games Association (NUGA), and their membership in the Confederation of Africa eSports.

He stressed the evolving landscape of eSports, indicating that what used to be a leisure activity has now transformed into a field where individuals can earn money while playing.

“In the past, eSports was seen as a leisure activity, but now it’s an avenue for revenue generation. With over three billion gamers worldwide, Nigeria should actively participate,” Ayuk remarked.

He elaborated on the federation’s efforts to expand awareness of eSports in Nigeria, mentioning that 25 states, including Cross River, have affiliated associations with the Nigeria eSports Federation out of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ayuk addressed some challenges faced by the Federation, citing issues like parental misunderstanding of eSports, despite its positive impact on children’s intellectual development.

The Chairman acknowledged the challenges related to data availability in Nigeria but expressed gratitude for the introduction of the 5G network by one of the nation’s major telecommunication companies.

Ayuk said that gaming, like traditional sports, demands professional certifications, which the association provides through various training and certification programs available on its website.

He noted the convenience of eSports training and certification, stressing that individuals can enhance their skills from the comfort of their homes.

He also stressed the global reach of eSports, enabling players to engage with others worldwide.

NAN