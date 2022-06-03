Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on Nigerians to massively vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election, saying with PDP in power, Nigeria will regain its greatness.

He added that he would stick to the promise of working to ensure the party’s presidential candidate is victorious in the coming election for a better Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the new media aide to the governor Mr Lawal Muazu, he said Mohammed made the assertion yesterday when he received in audience the Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V) at Bauchi Government Guest House, Abuja where he commended members for their sacrifices, hard work and determination in his favour.

Governor Bala Mohammed thanked the leadership of the party, stakeholders and Nigerians for the support and words of encouragement he had received and assured that Nigeria will be great again under the administration of the PDP hence the need to ensure that citizens come out en masse to rescue Nigeria and democracy by participating actively during the forthcoming general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating the winner, the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed believes that actualization of citizens’ aspiration, with Atiku is feasible. He also added that he will answer the clarion calls by citizens of Bauchi State to pick up the gubernatorial ticket to enable him provide them with more dividends of democracy.