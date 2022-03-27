The Surveyor General of the Federation, Surveyor Abdulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin has said that Nigeria may witness more building and or bridges Collapsed in the near future so long as people will insist on building with substandard building material.

He maintained that people nowadays used to build in breach of the laid down rules and regulations guiding construction in the Country.

The Surveyor General made the disclosure in a Key note address during the Surveyors General of the Federation Meeting with the State Surveyors Generals held at Green Desert Palm Hotel, Kano yesterday.

He said building collapsed is inevitable so long as the people will not be employing the services of Surveyors to come around and guide them professionally on what to do whenever they want to build .

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Adeyemi said most of the building Collapsed as observed recently in Lagos and Kano are as a result of usage of substandard material which led to their unprecedented collapsed.

He said “if we want an end to this ugly trend in the Country, people must see the input of Surveyors as critical when ever they want to put any structure on ground.

He said Surveyors should be invited to test the soil meant for construction and as well examined whether it has the weight and strength to carry the building or not and whether it will stand the test of time.

“ You see that is why we are here in Kano to interface with all the State Surveyors Generals and to rob minds, discussed extensively on some of the challenges facing our Profession”

Mr Adeyemi stated further that the meeting would help Surveyors to come to terms with their Constitutional responsibilities.

Need To Insure Public Buildings Under Construction

“As we are aware Surveying is in the concurrent lists of 1999 Constitution, therefore, there is the need for regular interaction between the office of the Surveyor General of the Federation and State Surveyors Generals in order to maintain harmony that will ensure standards in the Practice of Surveying in the Country.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the organising Committee of the 2021 Meeting of Surveyors Generals which held in Kano yesterday Surveyor Ahmad Muhammad Ajingi, said the first edition of this Meeting took place in Lafia, Nassarawa State in December, 2019. And discussed among others how to improved on the performance of Surveyors in the discharge of their duties

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the essence of the Meeting was to bring together periodically the heads of Surveying and Geoinformatics operations at all levels of government to brainstorm for seamless integration of geospatial information in decision making .