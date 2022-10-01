As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd Independence anniversary, major contenders vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, have been advised to embrace peace ahead of the presidential election, even as they are asked to prepare for the outcome in good faith.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, are the top contenders for the office of the President.

In a goodwill message to mark 62nd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, released on Saturday in Abuja, Acting Head of Mission and Country Representative, International Peace Commission of the the United Nations, Amb. Hussaini H. Coomassie, said the presidential candidates should prioritise message of peace, unity of Nigeria and her development during the campaign period.

Dr. Coomassie, who doubles as the global vice chairman, Advocacy for Good Governance & Social Justice Network (AGGSJN), also warned supporters of the major presidential candidates against thuggery, hate speeches and fake news during the electioneering campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating Nigerians home and abroad for the 62nd Independence Anniversary, the UN Representative expressed hope that the country will overcome all the challenges confronting her presently.

The statement reads: “From the International Peace Commission of the the United Nations we felicitate with Nigerians home and abroad for celebrating the country’s 62nd Anniversary of Independence from the colonial rule. It is our firm believe that Nigeria shall overcome all her challenges and emerge a great Nation that is destined to be.

“As the Nigerians getting ready to elect another leader to succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari next year, it is our hope, however, that the major contenders will prepare their minds and that of their supporters to gladly accept whatever the outcome will be in the sportsmanship spirit.

“This I emphasise should be registered in their minds that only one of them will emerge victorious at the poll as Nigerian voters will decide. Therefore, I urge the political gladiators and their supporters to embrace peace, preach peace and practice peace during and after this forthcoming exercise.

“Nigeria should be seen as a collective project and not a personal project. This Nation is greater than anyone and history will not forget in a hurry whatever said and done either in the country’s favour or against her,” Dr. Coomassie said.

According to Dr. Coomassie, something is now clear that no administration will ever take the country and her youths for granted again based on the current politicial consciousness of Nigerians.

He also called on the Nigerian youths to actively and peacefully participate in the ongoing process and elect a leader that will protect their future and the generations yet unborn.

“I believe that God in His mercy has magnanimously blessed Nigeria with enormous resources. This nation is only yearning for a right leadership to creatively tap into these resources and turn around her fortune. The forthcoming national election is another opportunity to right the wrong,” Dr. Coomassie added.