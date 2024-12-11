The chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the The Delborough Lagos in Nigeria, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has congratulated Ghana’s President-elect, Dr John Dramani Mahama, on his victory in the just-concluded presidential election.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ghana held its general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect the president and all 276 members of Parliament.

Dr Stanley’s congratulatory message was contained in a press statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Stanel Group boss expressed joy over the peaceful conduct of the Ghana general elections that gave his mentor a historic victory.

The statement read in part, “I am pleased to congratulate my father and mentor, Dr Mahama on his re-election as Ghana President for the second time.

“It’s a victory for not only Ghanaians but for all African youths. He is a listening leader and I strongly hope that he would empower Ghanaian youths to boost the country’s economy.

“We are ready to partner with his administration in businesses to bring Ghana economic growth to speed for the good of the people.

“All of us at The Delborough Lagos congratulate Mr President-elect. Once again, congratulations!”