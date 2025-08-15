Nigerian Music PR and Marketing Expert, David Adeyemi, has joined Grammy Recording Academy.

David, a seasoned professional in Music PR and Marketing with years of experience cutting across different sectors, maintains the basics in Public Relations and Marketing.

Joining the Grammy Recording Academy in early August 2025 gives David opportunities to vote in the Grammy Awards, participate in professional development programmes, access exclusive events and networking opportunities, and receive support for career growth and well-being.

The Grammy Recording Academy, which is the world’s leading society of music people, inspire the generation of music creators and professionals by providing opportunity, enrichment and mentorship.

David, in a statement on Friday, said: “It’s a privilege and an opportunity to be a member of the Recording Academy. One I do not take for granted, being a voice in the global conversation about music and the future of same.”

The mission of the Grammy Recording Academy is to recognise excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivate the well-being of the music community, and ensure that music remains an indelible part of culture.

The Grammy Recording Academy gives musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, and industry professionals a local lifeline to the Recording Academy, because it believes community is stronger when it stays connected.

David, who graduated from Bowen University in Iwo, Osun State, with a Bachelor Degree in Mass Communication, in April 2021 focused on his Pizzazz Media where he worked with several clients including Mani Lapussh, Adeoluwa, Larry Gaaga, P-square, Roletta, AFRIMA, Johni, Damilola Odedina, PhanxxSungChild, world record holder, DJ Yin and Nigeria’s biggest and most booked hype woman, MIA among others.

Also, in 2021, David started his career as an artist manager with Mani Lapussh being his first client who then goes ahead to sign an endorsement deal with Nigeria’s most refreshing candy, TomTom. Later in the same year, he graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism with an Upper Credit and his dissertation on ‘Censorship’s Influence on Selected Musical Videos on Nigerian Youths’.

In December 2023, David furthered his career with one of Nigeria’s foremost public relations agencies, the BFA Agency, led by Bobo Ajudua. In his current role as head of the music PR and marketing department, David has gone on to work with global talented superstars like TxC, Davido, William Troost-Ekong, Minz, Kizz Daniel, Nana Fofie and Dice Ailes among other greats.

Among other hats, David was appointed Label executive in charge of talent management at the newly launched Fusion Records, a music label based in Lagos, Nigeria with two flagship artists, King Six and Mani Lapussh.

In September 2024, David graduated with a masters degree in Global Journalism and Public Relations from Coventry University with a merit and his dissertation in ‘Effective Public Relations Strategies in Nigeria’s Afrobeats Music Industry: A Study of Adekunle Gold’.

Additionally, he led the PR and marketing team in charge of delivering the debut album of one of Nigeria’s finest singers and songwriters, Minz.

Very recently, in February 2025, David was appointed the Marketing manager at the newly launched record label, Vibez Music Factory (VMF) headed by Grammy-nominated producer, Andre Vibez. At VMF, David led the PR and marketing team to relaunch GoogGirl LA after a 3 year hiatus. He rolled out her debut EP, GoodGirl.

David is a Member, Chartered Institute of Public Relations (MCIPR); Member, Chartered Institute of Marketing (MCIM) and Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (MNIPR), alongside

many other major certifications in psychology, sociology, integrated & digital marketing and

branding.