A delegation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), led by deputy inspector-general of police, DIG Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, over the weekend, arrived Boston, United States, for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 annual conference.

Other members of the delegation include: the Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi; the head of NPF-NCCC, CP Uche Henry, AIG Jonathan Towuru, and AIG Yinka Ayoku, among others.

Force PRO, ACP Adejobi, said with over 16,000 participants from 174 countries, including law enforcement agencies and experts, the IACP conference offers a comprehensive platform for training in forensic investigations, crisis response, election security, public safety, and lots more.

The Nigerian delegation aims to capitalise on the unique learning opportunity, leveraging the event to sharpen policing strategies and promote professional development.

It would be noted that the Nigeria Police Force has the largest African membership in IACP, standing out among the 34,000 members worldwide.

This strong representation highlighted the NPF’s commitment to elevating its policing standards by participating in international forums like the IACP and other global bodies, such as INTERPOL.

During the opening ceremony, IACP President John Letteney welcomed delegates, setting the stage for several days of dynamic discussions and workshops.

The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, represented by DIG Alabi, urged Nigerian delegates to be exemplary ambassadors of the Force throughout the event.

The conference, which started over the weekend, will run till October 22 and the Nigeria delegation is expected to foster vital connections and gain insights into cutting-edge policing techniques.