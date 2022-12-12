As part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the National Association of Seadogs, the Zuma Deck, Kubwa Chapter, on Sunday, organized a free medical outreach for the Dei Dei community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Capoon, Zuma Deck, Barrister Aplife Adie, said the gesture was to stand against one of the ills of society.

He said, “Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every Nigerian but sadly the state of our healthcare is nothing to write home about. Our hospitals are inadequately staffed, drugs not always available and where they are available are sometimes out of reach of those who need it the most.”

He added, “we are providing free medical services to mostly indigent people in the community. We are also giving them free medicines. It is a full package. It is a full clinic. We have a mini laboratory here to carry out tests.

“We have medical doctors on hand using lab tests to evaluate the patients and also provide prescription. We are also providing medication for certain ailments that are common place. We have optometrists for their eyes and to give out glasses to deserving persons. So it is the full complement of a clinic.”

He said over the years, Zuma Deck has been involved with several projects as part of their service to humanity.

Adie said, “As the National Association of Seadogs celebrates its 70 years of existence, the association as part of the commemorative activities is holding a Weekend of Service to Humanity across it’s 60+ chapters all around the world.

“This three-day event with the theme “Weekend of Service to Humanity ” is in consonance with the platinum jubilee’s Theme ; “70 Years of Service to Humanity.” This is in keeping with the humanistic ideals of the founding fathers of the confraternity since 1952.

“The founding of the association by 7 vibrant young men namely Wole Soyinka, Ralph Opara, Nathaniel Oyelola, Pius Oleghe, Olumuyiwa Awe, Ikpehare Aig-Imoukhuede and Sylvanus Egbuche was an epoch making event. Over the years the association has waxed stronger and we the members continue to join hands with like minds to confront the ills militating against the attainment of a just society.

“Today, Sunday, 11th December 2022, we are here to take a stand against one of those ills. Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every Nigerian but sadly the state of our healthcare is nothing to write home about. Our hospitals are inadequately staffed, drugs not always available and where they are available are sometimes out of reach of those who need it the most.

“In demonstrating our 2nd rudder blade – “All before Self” Zuma deck is here to offer a free medical intervention to the Dei Dei community.

“It is worthy of note too that over the years Zuma Deck has been involved with several projects as part of our service to humanity, examples are our Village Doctor Project which is a free medical outreach to medically underserved communities, good governance advocacy “Our votes count”, scholarship programs etc.

“Since 1952, NAS contribution to national development through various advocacy and humanitarian projects has inspired hope in communities across five continents. Succinctly put by the NAS Capoon, “The many beneficiaries of the over 50 NAS Medical Missions since 2010, mainly disadvantaged and living in rural communities, are evidence of the far-reaching interventions we introduced in the health sector.

“The National Association of Seadogs and Zuma Deck will continue to strive to “act ova yap “, and this “Weekend of Service to Humanity” provides us the avenue to demonstrate further who we are.. and what we stand for : ‘wherever the community of man needs a helping hand, the PYRATE must be the first.'”

Secretary to the Dei Dei Community, Sadiq Dangaladima, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

His words, “We are grateful for this health outreach. We thank them for the effort to bring this to community and we hope they do more. They are treating everything from eye problem to malaria and they are doing everything for free. Health is paramount and the importance of what they are doing cannot be overemphasized. We are very grateful.”

One of the beneficiaries of the medical intervention, and a chief Imam in the community, Usman Yaro Abdulalli, was also grateful for the gesture.

He said, “I am very happy and appreciate what they are doing. Because if you go to the hospital and see the queues. we cannot even afford it. But they have come today and are helping us and you can see that we are many here. Every member of the society.

I came here for test and treatment. They are testing all of us for free. If we went to the hospital, we know how much we will spend, especially private hospitals. May God bless them and hope other organizations emulate them.”

Another resident of the community, Abubakar Bello, also said, “we are happy for the good thing they are doing. This is what the government is supposed to be doing. The truth is that there is sickness everywhere but people cannot afford to go to the hospital. Bringing this free testing and treatment is something we appreciate and hope they continue.”