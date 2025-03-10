The Concerned Nigerians in Diaspora, a forum representing Nigerians living abroad, has condemned the recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate, describing it as a grave injustice and a dangerous precedent for women’s empowerment in Africa.

The Convener, Comrade Seyi Oladipo in a press statement decried the six-month suspension imposed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan following her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The forum insists that the process leading to her suspension was flawed and intended to silence a female lawmaker who dared to speak out.

Oladipo said; “This is an affront to justice and democracy. The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not just about her as an individual—it is about the broader implications for women in leadership and governance across Africa. If a female senator can be punished for speaking up, then what hope is there for ordinary women who face discrimination and harassment daily?”

The group also condemned the use of hired protests aimed at discrediting Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, calling it a desperate attempt to tarnish her reputation.

“We have seen the orchestrated smear campaign against her, with paid protests and baseless accusations. This is a shameful tactic to suppress a courageous woman who has remained steadfast in her fight for justice and good governance. The world must take note of this injustice,” Oladipo stated.

As part of its response, the Concerned Nigerians in Diaspora announced that it will be forwarding petitions to international human rights organizations, women’s advocacy groups, and global political institutions to draw attention to the alarming case.

“We will not stand by and watch as this dangerous precedent takes root. We are taking this matter to the appropriate global bodies to ensure that justice is served and that Nigeria’s democracy does not become a tool for silencing women,” Oladipo added.

The group is calling on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to reverse the suspension and uphold principles of justice, fairness, and gender equity in governance.