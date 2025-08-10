The Nigerian Government has intensified efforts to deepen engagements with the rest of the world within the framework of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda on foreign policy.

The Foreign Policy Thrust of the administration is anchored on 4Ds (Diplomacy, Development, Democracy and Demography) and it is perhaps on this premise that the government is trying to woo the international community to key in into a new seamless visa regime to strengthen the nation’s foreign travel management, and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Yusuf Tuggar, whose ministry is in charge unveiled this new visa regime recently in Abuja, stressing that it is aimed at facilitating and securing the visa application process, being championed by ASFAAR, a Visa and tour company.

The minister had informed the diplomats and foreign partners that the new consular biometric data verification policy is aimed at protecting the integrity of citizens, securing the visa application process, and facilitating seamless travel while safeguarding the sovereignty of all involved nations.

The olicy which is driven by inter- agency efforts and support , has three core objectives; to eliminate identity fraud and ensure that only genuine and vetted Nigerian applicants are issued visas by embassies and high commissions; to discourage the use of unauthorized third-party agents to obtain and handle sensitive personal data outside government oversight, posing a grave national and international security risk; and to enhance mutual accountability by allowing countries and destinations to verify applicants in real time using Nigeria’s National Identification Number, NIN, as the primary reference point.

According to the Minister, “Nigeria is deploying this technology to a verified platform, operating under the ASFAAR system, which is fully compliant with Nigerian data protection laws and global best practices.

“It’s designed to interface directly with Nigeria’s national identity infrastructure to validate the authenticity of our applicants in the nation. The policy is also designed to encourage missions and work out modalities of insurance and visa-free funding policies as part of the energy platform and energy system.

“This is not merely domestic regulation. This is a cooperative tool for mutual benefit. It helps your embassies process legitimate applications faster, reducing risk. It helps us ensure that Nigerian nationals traveling abroad do so responsibly, legally, and with pride and dignity.

“It enhances security for all stakeholders by limiting overstays, trafficking, incarceration, and missile abuse. Let me be clear, this policy is of general application, not targeted at any nation, but implemented uniformly across all consular missions’’.

With this definitive policy, Nigeria seeks global cooperation in aligning countries visa, insurance protocols with this framework to ensure credibility, coordination, and collaboration with a larger aim to protect the integrity of consular processes and uphold the dignity of all countries citizens.

For proper coordination countries are urged to designate visa officers to interface with ASFAAR, who seamlessly connect with Nigeria’s Identity Management Commission and other relevant agencies to conduct verification as a mandatory part of theT application process for Nigerian citizens.

“This rule out includes onboard for interested missions, loyalty office engagement and training, secure dashboard configuration, guidance of data privacy, and information security. Your Excellency, ASFAAR is an affirmative witness for Nigeria to advance responsible mobility through a lawful cooperation, trusted system, and digital transparency.

“It is a bridge for stronger engagement with a mission built on mutual respect and shared responsibility. ASFAAR is ready to welcome your input, interest, encourage your team to engage with us to explore avenues of collaboration and cooperation. Together, we can build mobility framework that reflects dignity, lawfulness, and international partnership.

“To discourage unauthorized agents from intercepting or managing visa processes outside official channels, and to share concerns or adjustments that may be required for your mission-specific needs, we are open, responsive, and ready to cooperate. Let us walk this path together,” Tuggar said.

The Chairman/CEO, ASFAAR, Dr Jamil Hausawi, expressed optimism that the initiative aims at strengthening outboard travel management, reinforce visa integrity as well as enhance bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and friendly countries who key into the new process.

“The initiative reflects a growing need to strengthen our foreign travel management, reinforce visa integrity, and enhance bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and friendly countries of Gulf and Arab countries.

“It is a collaborative infrastructure created with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, designed to support transparency, efficiency, and verification of Nigerian travelers going abroad.

Its design and operations are being implemented with support of relevant government agencies; including the institutions responsible for identity verification, border control and data management.

“It provides secure access to verified applicant data, sends real-time alerts, and performs identity use. Biometric offers are useful analytics. It is connected to Nigerian national identity system, helping officials make greater and more informed decisions, and manages risks more effectively.”