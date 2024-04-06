Nigeria’s Super Falcons will on Sunday jet out of the country to South Africa for the reverse fixture of their 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Football Tournament against arch rivals, Banyana Banyana.

The Randy Waldrum-led team will fly out of Lagos after a slim 1-0 advantage from the first leg, leaving out much to play for in the second leg on Tuesday in Pretoria.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade’s well-taken 42nd minute penalty separated nine-time African champions Nigeria and reigning champions South Africa at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Friday night.

Chinwendu Ihezuo was upended in the box just minutes earlier as the Super Falcons broke forward once more, and the Spain-based Ajibade made no mistake in heading the ball past Kaylin Swart.

Returnee forward Ihezuo was a real pain in the neck for the Banyana, as her pace unsettled their rearguard several times, but Nigeria failed to make hay from dead-ball situations before and after Ajibade’s strike.

In the second half, the Banyana took over the midfield with Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane and Nomvula Kgoale showing pace and invention, but Osinachi Ohale and Christy Ucheibe in the Nigeria central defence closed them down now and again.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was called upon to make a world-class save midway into the second half, when Jermain Seoposenwe fired a belter from 20 yards after a good pass from the precocious Thembi Kgatlana.

Substitutes Esther Okoronkwo and Rinsola Babajide added some spark to the Super Falcons’ fore line, but they could not get past the outstanding Kaylin Swart.

Now, attentions are shifted to Tuesday’s reverse fixture at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Both Nigeria and South Africa are desperate to return to the Olympics’ football tournament but only the winners of the two legged encounters aggregate will qualify to represent Africa at the Paris 2024 Games.