Consequent upon the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo nullifying the Osun State local government elections conducted by Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on October 15, 2022 in the State, the electoral body has withdrawn the Certificates of Return issued to purported winners of the elections.

A statement issued by the Executive Secretary of OSIEC, Adedapo Ayodeji Adejumo, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Monday, also stated that the Commission will not appeal the judgement of the court.

The statement reads: “Consequent upon the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo in the case FHC\OS\CS\94\2022 involving the Peoples Democratic Party VS the Independent National Electoral Commission and 6 others, delivered on Friday 25th November, 2022 which nullified the Local Government Elections conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on the 15th October, 2022, the Commission hereby announces it’s decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decision of the Commission is coming against the backdrop of OSIEC’s failure to follow strictly the provisions of section 24 of OSIEC Law, 2022 and Section 28 of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandate the Commission to give a notice of 360 days before the conduct of the election.

“In view of this, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) aligns perfectly with the decision of the Federal High Court, Osogbo as the elections stand nullified.

“Consequently, the Certificate of Returns already issued to the purportedly elected Chairmen and Councillors are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”