In continuation of its core mandate of training, research and grooming of talents, the National Institute for Sports (NIS) has signed an agreement with the Lagos State Football Association (FA) for the training of Coaches.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, director-general of the institute, Professor Olawale Moronkola, affirmed that; “The idea of this training is to ensure that uncertificated Coaches are upgraded in modern trend which will ultimately help their personnel development and improve the standard of football in Lagos State. As the center of Excellence, once Lagos gets it right, others will take a cue.”

Chairman of Lagos State Football Association Fouad Oki said ” We are excited by this opportunity to train coaches in Lagos State. We want to rejig the capacity of our coaches so that they can align in tune with modern trends. We want to ensure that only quality, qualified and certified coaches are engaged to coach.

Lagos State always sets the pace for others to follow.