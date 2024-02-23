The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has hailed Team Nigeria’s taekwondoist star, Elizabeth Anyanacho, for her qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

The 24-year-old, one of the beneficiaries of the International Olympic Committee scholarship, and who was the second Nigerian female taekwondo athlete to compete at the Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) after Princess Dudu at Athens 2004, has created another history by becoming the first female athlete to qualify for the Olympic Games back to back.

Anyanacho edged out Jully Musangi of Kenya in the two rounds of the -67kg at the 2024 African Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament in Dakar, Senegal to book her ticket to Paris Summer Olympics.

NOC President Habu Gumel in a statement by the public relations officer of the Committee, Tony Nezianya, said: ‘’We in the Olympic Movement are proud to be associated with such a rising star, and she is committed to raising the flag of the nation in Paris.”

president of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), Abdullahi Saidu, expressed confident in the ability Anyanacho, who clinch silver medal in the women’s -67kg at the 2023 African Taekwondo Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to excel at the Paris Games.

‘’Anyanacho will be attending the Paris Games later this year as a more mature Lady. She is good to go,” Saidu said.

‘’We are more confident in her abilities now than ever before. Lizzy is in good spirits, taking easy with a buildup training here in Abuja and eagerly waiting to take part in the African Games to be held in Accra, Ghana.’’