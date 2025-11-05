The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to introduce a Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP), a new biometric travel document designed to help Nigerians abroad whose passports are expired, lost, or stolen return home.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, disclosed this during the Joint Thematic Meeting of the Khartoum, Rabat, and Niamey Processes held in Abuja, which Nigeria co-hosted with the Government of France.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi.

According to Nandap, the STEP will replace the current Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) as part of the Service’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening identity management and border governance in line with global best practices.

“The STEP will serve as a temporary travel document for Nigerians abroad whose passports are expired, lost, or stolen, enabling them to return home in a secure and verifiable manner,” the Comptroller-General said.

She explained that the new travel document would be issued at designated Nigerian embassies and consulates abroad and would be valid for single entry only, reinforcing the Service’s commitment to efficient service delivery and robust identity protection.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders in migration management, including the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NAPTIP, ECOWAS, African Union, European Union, and representatives of several African and European countries.

The high-level forum focused on strengthening collaboration to combat migrant smuggling and human trafficking, with emphasis on prevention, protection, and prosecution along regional migration routes.

In her keynote address titled: “Insights on Prevention and Protection as Strategic Pillars to Effective Law Enforcement and Prosecution Responses,” Nandap highlighted the Service’s broader reform agenda aimed at enhancing migration management systems, international cooperation and capacity building.

According to the statement, Nandap reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional and global migration dialogues, pledging that the Immigration Service would continue to align its operations with international standards to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration across borders.