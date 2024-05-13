The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has forged a strategic partnership with TikTok for digital transformation towards creating a safe and inclusive online environment for human and artificial Intelligence (AI) practices in Nigeria.

NITDA, according to a statement by its spokesperson, Hadiza Umar, said the Director General of the agency, Kashifu Inuwa reiterated the need for the collaboration when he hosted a team from TikTok which visited the agency’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the NITDA boss, the drive for digital inclusion aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s priority area of strengthening national security for peace and prosperity.

He stated that content moderation strategies will help in addressing online problems like hate speech, misinformation, and cyberbullying in relation to the protection of minors across the country.

“With the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries in place, this has helped in ensuring digital safety in accordance with global best practice and content moderation to enhance security,” he said.

Inuwa further noted that no organisation or institution can operate in alone, “we need each other for the actualisation of our goals and objectives towards services delivery and for the advancement of the nation.”

Highlighting some critical areas, Inuwa stated that leveraging on the platform will advance the country through Digital Literacy 4 All (DL4ALL), capacity building, knowledge sharing, trainings, and curbing misinformation, digital safety with the aim of creating a safer cyber space and empowering online environment for Nigerian users.

He added that the platform allows for creative expression through filters, stickers, and editing tools, entertainment and comedy are dominant themes, and educative videos on various topics are gaining traction which has become a launch-pad for influencers and trends that can go viral.

In her earlier remarks, the Head of Government Regulation and Public Policy TikTok Nigeria and West Africa, Mrs Tokunbo Ibrahim revealed that NITDA is one of its biggest and critical stakeholders in Nigeria that has outstanding strides and performance in advancing the digital economy sector.

Ibrahim commended NITDA for its various initiatives, programmes, and policies put in place and aligned with that of TikTok, providing the opportunity where Nigerians use the platform to market, sell and export their products and services as well as talents to the outside world and make a living out of it.

She pointed out that there are projects and programmes that TikTok platform has forged ties of collaboration with, like the Africa Creator Hub where the organisation campaigns for tech creator, support, empower, and educate them on how to create contents and explore other sections of the platform, changing their narratives and add values to what they are doing.