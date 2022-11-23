National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Marítime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) have charged boat operators and ferry service providers to adhere strictly to inland waterways safety codes to avert mishaps on the nation’s inland waterways.

The stakeholders stated this at the training of 120 boat operators and skippers by Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria (WABOTAN) in Lagos.

Speaking at the forum, the Lagos area manager, NIWA, Sarat Buraimah, said adherence to safety rules and regulations would ensure a safe and navigable inland waterways for all.

Buraimah, who was represented by the NIWA Head of Marine Operation, Engr. Elsie Egwuatu, advised other associations to bring up initiatives that would impact on the society noting that most of the accidents that happen on nation’s waterways are mostly human errors.

“If we don’t train them, don’t blame them because if they don’t know what is expected of them, there is no way they can adhere to the safety rules and regulations on the waterways.”

“WABOTAN just came on board and I must say that they hit the ground running, their efforts to impact on the society is commendable.

“NIWA is always desirous of keeping the waterways accident free, we are ready to collaborate with anybody or association that is keeping in to this endeavours as safety is everybody’s business both regulators, operators and the passengers,” she said.

Also, the assistant director, District Surveyor, NIMASA, Patrick Ike, said the programme was supposed to address some greater problem of mishap on the country’s waterways.

The general manager of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, said that they are happy to support any initiative that would bring development of inland waterways.