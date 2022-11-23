Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has assured the new leadership of the state House of Assembly of his administration’s support.

He spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti when members of the Assembly and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state presented the new speaker, Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, to him in his office.

Oyebanji who appreciated the lawmakers and the APC leaders for resolving the Assembly crisis in good time described it as a family affair and the beauty of democracy.

The governor who denied and played down the insinuations in some quarters of his involvement in the crisis, tasked the lawmakers on the speedy passage of the 2022 budget.

He said, “You have demonstrated the confidence your various constituencies reposed on you, by doing the right thing at appreciate time”

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the new Speaker alongside 17 other members, the deputy speaker, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, described the crisis as an embarrassment not only to the members of the APC, but to the people of the state.

Jamiu, who stated that the anomaly had been corrected, gave assurance that the House under the new leadership would continue to maintain peace and align with its constitutional duties.

Adelugba, in her response, appreciated her colleagues and APC executive members for their support which resulted in her emergence as the new speaker of the House.