Elon Musk’s transgender son who identifies as a female, Vivian Jenna Wilson has announced the plan to leave the United States after the victory of Donald Trump in the Tuesday, November 5 election.

Wilson had spoken out against Trump and her father, who threw weight behind the President-elect and played a vital role in getting him back into the White House.

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson said on Threads on Wednesday.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

The 20-year-old Wilson was born to Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson in 2004.

Originally named Xavier, she came out as transgender in April 2022 and requested to legally change her gender and name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, adopting her mother’s maiden name.

Musk, who has 12 children from three different relationships, has openly criticised Wilson, labelling her a “communist” with an anti-wealth stance.

Musk, who once claimed that Vivian was “killed by the woke mind virus,” said that he was “tricked” into signing documents allowing her to start puberty blockers, alleging that he was unaware of the situation’s depth amid COVID-19 disruptions.

Wilson who has been estranged from her father since 2022, accused him of transphobia, “cruelty,” and “serial” cheating.

She said Musk would berate her for being more in touch with femininity as a child, urging her to make her voice deeper.

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars, I don’t remember which one, and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she told NBC in July.

“It was cruel.”

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” Wilson told a court in 2022.

Musk has repeatedly deadnamed Wilson, meaning that he calls her by her male, birth name rather than recognising the full and independent trans person that she is.

In an interview with right-wing pseudo-intellectual Jordan Peterson, Musk stated that “I lost my son, essentially. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus, so I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

Musk has also referred to his daughter as a “full communist” who thinks that “anyone rich is evil.”