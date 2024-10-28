The appointment of Chief Sunday Dare as special adviser on communication and national orientation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well that of Shehu Dikko as chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) has been described as a right step in the right direction by the chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL) board, Mr George Aluo.

According to the veteran journalist turned football administrators, the appointment of the duo will engender better communication and sports development in the country.

“On behalf of the board and members of the NNL, I most sincerely congratulate Chief Sunday Dare and Malam Shehu Dikko on their appointment as Special Adviser, Public Communication to the President and Chairman National Sports Commission respectively.

“This is not just a welcome development, but one that will engender better communication and sports development for our dear nation. Both appointments are well deserved . I believe both of them will bring their vast experience to bear in the discharge of this onerous task placed before them by Mr President.

“Their sound background and performance in their different areas of past responsibilities place them in a strategic position to excel. I wish them the best in this special assignment.”

While Dare had served as Minister of Youth and Sports Development under former President Mohamadu Buhari, Dikko was Chairman of the Nigeria Premier League Board under the leadership of Melvin Pinick Amaju as NFF President where Dikko served as Vice President.