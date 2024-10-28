The Tukur Yusuf Buratai (TYB) International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja recently celebrated Sergeant Cynthia Maurice, Nigeria’s first military female professional golfer with a 9-hole kitty in her honour.

Maurice of the Nigerian Air Force made history by becoming the country’s first professional female golfer in the military.

This was after a week-long professional examination held from July 14 to July 20 at the HSD Golf Club, Bayelsa.

The examinations sanctioned by the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) consisted of playing ability tests, written and oral.

From a 36-handicap beginner to a professional golfer, Cynthia’s transformation is a remarkable achievement.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 100 golfers, including 11 pros, participated in the special kitty organised by TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja, to celebrate Maurice’s remarkable and outstanding achievement.

An elated Maurice told NAN on the sidelines of the 9-hole kitty organised in an honour that she lacked words to describe how she felt, adding that the fact there wasn’t anybody doing it spurred her on to attempt to break the jinx.

“GOLF has already being nicknamed as, ‘Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden’.

“So, it was a challenge for me and I am happy that I achieved my goal at the end against all odds,” she said.

She also appreciated the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Captain of TYB Golf Club, Maj. Gen. Samson Jiya, and so many others.

She said their various contributions towards her golfing career as well as the success of the tournament was overwhelming and commendable.

“Becoming a pro lady golfer has always been my dream but I couldn’t have done this without the Chief of Air Staff,

“The Chief of Army Staff, the Captain of the club, the pros, members of the club, even the caddies, everybody is involved in this celebration and have all been good to me and contributed to the success of the Kitty,” she said.

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Samson Jiya, the Captain of TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja said the club as well as the entire Armed forces was happy to identify and celebrate with one of their own.

Jiya said Maurice’s hard work, discipline, preserverance and courage had earned her the crown of excellence, bravery, resilience, and honour.

Pro Emmanuel Odoh, the coach of Maurice, noted that she started golf barely four years ago, adding that her determination to turn pro was something beyond the ordinary.

“She came through my path, and my goal is always to add value to people’s lives.

“When I saw her determination and resilience, I felt it was worth me putting all I have to see that she actually achieved her dreams.

“For me, it wasn’t an easy task because it came with a lot of sacrifice.

“I know how many times she had quit golf and said the journey wasn’t possible as well as the times she had bounced back and insisted that she was going to do this.

“So, for me, it was that resilience that is the brain behind the celebration today. If she wasn’t resilient and patient, trust me, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today,” he said

Zainab Ibrahim, an amateur lady golfer at the TYB Intethat (rnational Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja said that what Maurice had achieved was outstanding and unprecedented.

“I have been playing golf for 13 years and Cynthia just came in less than two years ago and she is already a pro. I am still here on the same handicap 28. That is indeed a massive achievement.

“We have very few of the likes of Cynthia in Nigeria, I don’t think we have up to four female pros in the whole country. So, this is a wonderful thing.

“She has set the pace for other younger female professionals coming up. I think she is the first to turn pro at the shortest possible time,” she said.

Pro Stephen Okpe, a pro golfer at TYB said Maurice had opened the eyes of many people around the golfing community.

“She started from the scratch few years back and today she is already a professional.

“I think she is one of the few ladies I have seen in recent times who has passion. You can see how she has put in alot of effort and today she is a pro golfer.

“I am excited for her and will always use her as a point of reference for other ladies to emulate; both the ones I am coaching presently and in the near future,” he said.

Pro Musa, the resident head pro of TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club noted that the feat by Maurice was indeed a great achievement, not only to the military, but also to the club.

“The reason we choose the celebrate her is because she has put in alot of effort and energy to actualise her dreams.

“It’s been a long career pursuit realised through hardwork and resilience,” he said.(NAN)