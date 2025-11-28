Ranchers Bees have adopted the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna as their home ground for the remaining matches in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Advertisement

The venue is also the home ground of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Niger Tornadoes.

Daily Post reports that Ranchers Bees played their first match against Gombe United in the 2025-26 NNL season at the Kaduna Township Stadium in Kaduna, which is currently undergoing renovation by the Kaduna State government.

Ranchers Bees will be up against Bichi First in their next home game and will face Kebbi United in a matchday two fixture at the FIFA Goal Project Stadium in Birnin Kebbi this weekend.