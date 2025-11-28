Arne Slot has vowed to “fight on” at Liverpool following conversations with the club’s hierarchy, despite his team’s dismal recent run of form.

Liverpool’s 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven was their ninth loss in 12 games, with the Reds having lost each of their last three matches by three or more goals.

When asked about his discussions regarding his future with sporting director Richard Hughes and other senior figures at Anfield, Slot said: “We have had the same conversations since I was here. We fight on, we try to improve — that’s what we all aim for. But the conversations have remained the same since I arrived.”

Regarding whether he is angry with his players, the Liverpool boss added: “Not at all, although I do agree that our standards have not been what we are used to and what we want, so we believe we can perform better than we currently do.

“Last season, when we were playing well, there was a focus on individuals, and I said it should be about the team. If the opposite is happening, it should also be about the team.

“There is a lot of pressure when you play or work at a top club, and even more so if you start losing more games than this club, these players, or this manager is used to. Then there is always pressure. But there was pressure last season for us to win the league, and now it’s a different kind of pressure because we have lost so many matches.

“What this means for me is I can just continue the same way, but I don’t have to play, so maybe my job is a bit easier in that regard. I think it is hard for every player when you are in a bad run of results, especially if you concede early and then play a good first half, only to concede again ten minutes after half-time.

“We keep getting knocked down, which is difficult, but that is why I keep saying that especially when that happens, we have to keep fighting. That is what we did so well last season, and it is what this club has been about for so many years. That is what we expect.

“The minimum I and we expect is to maintain that for 90 minutes, which is not always easy if you keep getting knocked down.”

Liverpool will travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, where they could be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed Wednesday’s match due to illness.

Midfielder Florian Wirtz could also be available for selection following a muscle injury, while striker Hugo Ekitike will be assessed after being forced off against PSV with a back problem.